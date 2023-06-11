Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile and his .529 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Cardinals.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile has five doubles, three home runs and four walks while hitting .242.
- Maile has picked up a hit in 12 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has homered in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20.0% of his games this year, Maile has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven games this year (28.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.167
|AVG
|.375
|.222
|OBP
|.423
|.262
|SLG
|.792
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|7
|15/2
|K/BB
|7/2
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.97 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 41-year-old has put together a 5.97 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .326 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.