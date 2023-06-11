The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile and his .529 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Cardinals.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile has five doubles, three home runs and four walks while hitting .242.

Maile has picked up a hit in 12 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has homered in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 20.0% of his games this year, Maile has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven games this year (28.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .167 AVG .375 .222 OBP .423 .262 SLG .792 2 XBH 6 1 HR 2 2 RBI 7 15/2 K/BB 7/2 1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings