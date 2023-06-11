Following three rounds of play at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Cheng Tsung Pan is in the lead (-14). Watch the fourth round from Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch the 2023 RBC Canadian Open

Start Time: 7:50 AM ET

Venue: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Location: Toronto, Canada

Par/Distance: Par 72/7,264 yards

Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Friday TV: Golf Channel

Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

RBC Canadian Open Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Cheng Tsung Pan 1st -14 70-66-66 Andrew Novak 2nd -12 69-68-67 Mark Hubbard 2nd -12 68-70-66 Justin Rose 2nd -12 69-69-66 Justin Rose 2nd -12 69-69-66

RBC Canadian Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 2:15 PM ET Cheng Tsung Pan (-14/1st), Tommy Fleetwood (-12/2nd) 2:05 PM ET Rory McIlroy (-12/2nd), Mark Hubbard (-12/2nd) 1:45 PM ET Nick Taylor (-11/8th), Andrew Novak (-12/2nd) 1:35 PM ET Corey Conners (-10/10th), Aaron Rai (-11/8th) 1:55 PM ET Harry Higgs (-12/2nd), Justin Rose (-12/2nd), Justin Rose (-12/2nd) 1:25 PM ET Jonathan Byrd (-9/11th), Brandon Wu (-9/11th) 1:10 PM ET Doug Ghim (-8/13th), Nate Lashley (-8/13th) 9:50 AM ET Peter Kuest (-2/46th), Callum Tarren (-2/46th) 8:25 AM ET Brent Grant (+1/65th), Cameron Young (+1/65th) 10:20 AM ET Brice Garnett (-2/46th), Seung-Yul Noh (-3/42nd)

