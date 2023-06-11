Sunday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (27-38) against the Cincinnati Reds (30-35) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 2:15 PM ET on June 11.

The Cardinals will look to Adam Wainwright (2-1) against the Reds and Hunter Greene (1-4).

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Reds' record against the spread is 1-4-0 over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in five of those matchups).

The Reds have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (44%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 17 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cincinnati is the ninth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.6 runs per game (302 total).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.06 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Reds Schedule