When the St. Louis Cardinals (27-38) and Cincinnati Reds (30-35) square of at Busch Stadium on Sunday, June 11, Adam Wainwright will get the ball for the Cardinals, while the Reds will send Hunter Greene to the hill. The game will start at 2:15 PM ET.

The Reds are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Cardinals (-140). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Reds vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (2-1, 5.97 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (1-4, 3.92 ERA)

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 15, or 41.7%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Cardinals have gone 10-18 (35.7%).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Cardinals went 2-5 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been victorious in 22, or 44%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 17-21 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Reds vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+185) Jonathan India 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+155) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +1200 - 5th

