Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Spencer Steer (.379 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk) in his last game against the Cardinals.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 66 hits and an OBP of .367 this season.
- He ranks 25th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 67.7% of his 62 games this year, with more than one hit in 29.0% of those games.
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (12.9%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has an RBI in 25 of 62 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in four games.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.293
|AVG
|.281
|.388
|OBP
|.346
|.457
|SLG
|.509
|10
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|18
|22/16
|K/BB
|26/11
|5
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 63 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.97 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 41-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.97, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .326 batting average against him.
