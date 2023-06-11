The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (.303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild has 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks while hitting .234.

Fairchild has gotten a hit in 24 of 54 games this year (44.4%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (13.0%).

In 54 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

In 14 games this year (25.9%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 31.5% of his games this season (17 of 54), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 28 .188 AVG .273 .312 OBP .352 .328 SLG .416 5 XBH 10 2 HR 0 7 RBI 12 26/9 K/BB 23/9 2 SB 4

