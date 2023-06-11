Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the hill, on June 11 at 2:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .253 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks.

Stephenson has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has homered in four games this season (6.5%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In 37.1% of his games this season, Stephenson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1%.

In 41.9% of his games this year (26 of 62), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .248 AVG .259 .333 OBP .341 .350 SLG .380 6 XBH 10 3 HR 1 15 RBI 13 32/14 K/BB 36/12 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings