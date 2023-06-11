The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 124 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has a triple, a home run and five walks while hitting .193.

In eight of 21 games this season (38.1%), Benson has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Benson has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (19.0%), including one multi-run game.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 .143 AVG .273 .211 OBP .333 .229 SLG .364 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 0 16/3 K/BB 4/2 3 SB 0

