The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (hitting .263 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI), battle starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.422) thanks to 23 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.

India has picked up a hit in 74.2% of his 66 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.2% of those games.

Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (9.1%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

India has picked up an RBI in 31.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season (60.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .323 AVG .228 .413 OBP .303 .516 SLG .331 16 XBH 7 4 HR 3 20 RBI 12 21/16 K/BB 30/12 7 SB 4

