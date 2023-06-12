Monday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Cincinnati Reds (31-35) taking on the Kansas City Royals (18-47) at 8:10 PM ET (on June 12). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Reds, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Royals will give the ball to Zack Greinke (1-6, 4.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.27 ERA).

Reds vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Reds are 1-3-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (four of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Reds have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win 23 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (306 total, 4.6 per game).

The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.03) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule