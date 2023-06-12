How to Watch the Reds vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 12
Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will look to find success against Luke Weaver when he takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Royals vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Reds Player Props
|Royals vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Reds Odds
|Royals vs Reds Prediction
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit just 52 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Cincinnati ranks 20th in the majors with a .394 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds' .256 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 306 total runs this season.
- The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .333.
- The Reds rank 24th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.03 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.444 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will hand the ball to Weaver (1-2) for his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- In nine starts, Weaver has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/7/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-6
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Noah Syndergaard
|6/8/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-0
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/9/2023
|Cardinals
|L 7-4
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/10/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-4
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Miles Mikolas
|6/11/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Adam Wainwright
|6/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Zack Greinke
|6/13/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jordan Lyles
|6/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Daniel Lynch
|6/16/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|J.P. France
|6/17/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Brandon Bielak
|6/18/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Hunter Brown
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.