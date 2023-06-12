On Monday, Spencer Steer (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 66 hits and an OBP of .362 this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 43rd in slugging.

Steer has picked up a hit in 42 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's went deep in eight of them (12.7%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has an RBI in 25 of 63 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 31 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .293 AVG .271 .388 OBP .336 .457 SLG .492 10 XBH 17 4 HR 4 17 RBI 18 22/16 K/BB 26/11 5 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings