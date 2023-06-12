TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Royals - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (batting .289 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Cardinals.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .311.
- Friedl has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.8% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Friedl has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (27.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (9.1%).
- He has scored in 14 of 44 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|.307
|AVG
|.316
|.376
|OBP
|.342
|.573
|SLG
|.382
|11
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|3
|16/7
|K/BB
|17/3
|3
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.13 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 73 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Greinke (1-6) takes the mound for the Royals in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.05 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.05), 22nd in WHIP (1.110), and 59th in K/9 (6.7) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.