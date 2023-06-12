The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (batting .289 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Cardinals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .311.

Friedl has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 6.8% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Friedl has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (27.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (9.1%).

He has scored in 14 of 44 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 21 .307 AVG .316 .376 OBP .342 .573 SLG .382 11 XBH 5 3 HR 0 17 RBI 3 16/7 K/BB 17/3 3 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings