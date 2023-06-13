Reds vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 13
Tuesday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Cincinnati Reds (32-35) taking on the Kansas City Royals (18-48) at 8:10 PM ET (on June 13). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 7-5 win for the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Brandon Williamson to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-10) will answer the bell for the Royals.
Reds vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Reds vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 7, Royals 6.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- The Reds are 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Reds have been favored 14 times and won seven, or 50%, of those games.
- Cincinnati is 7-7 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Cincinnati has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 311.
- The Reds have a 5.01 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 8
|Dodgers
|L 6-0
|Graham Ashcraft vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 9
|@ Cardinals
|L 7-4
|Ben Lively vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 10
|@ Cardinals
|W 8-4
|Andrew Abbott vs Miles Mikolas
|June 11
|@ Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Hunter Greene vs Adam Wainwright
|June 12
|@ Royals
|W 5-4
|Luke Weaver vs Zack Greinke
|June 13
|@ Royals
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Jordan Lyles
|June 14
|@ Royals
|-
|Ben Lively vs Daniel Lynch
|June 16
|@ Astros
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs J.P. France
|June 17
|@ Astros
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Brandon Bielak
|June 18
|@ Astros
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Hunter Brown
|June 19
|Rockies
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Austin Gomber
