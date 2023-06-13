Tuesday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Cincinnati Reds (32-35) taking on the Kansas City Royals (18-48) at 8:10 PM ET (on June 13). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 7-5 win for the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Brandon Williamson to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-10) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Reds vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Reds vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 7, Royals 6.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Reds Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Reds are 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Reds have been favored 14 times and won seven, or 50%, of those games.

Cincinnati is 7-7 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Cincinnati has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 311.

The Reds have a 5.01 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

