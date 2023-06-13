How to Watch the Reds vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 13
Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds square off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Discover More About This Game
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit the third-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (53).
- Cincinnati's .395 slugging percentage is 19th in baseball.
- The Reds are 10th in the majors with a .256 batting average.
- Cincinnati has the No. 9 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (311 total runs).
- The Reds' .333 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.
- The Reds strike out nine times per game to rank 24th in MLB.
- Cincinnati's pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cincinnati's 5.01 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds average MLB's fifth-highest WHIP (1.443).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Williamson (0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Williamson has collected one quality start this year.
- Williamson will look to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per outing).
- He has surrendered one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-0
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/9/2023
|Cardinals
|L 7-4
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/10/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-4
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Miles Mikolas
|6/11/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Adam Wainwright
|6/12/2023
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Zack Greinke
|6/13/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jordan Lyles
|6/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Daniel Lynch
|6/16/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|J.P. France
|6/17/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Brandon Bielak
|6/18/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Hunter Brown
|6/19/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Austin Gomber
Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
