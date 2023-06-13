Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds square off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit the third-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (53).

Cincinnati's .395 slugging percentage is 19th in baseball.

The Reds are 10th in the majors with a .256 batting average.

Cincinnati has the No. 9 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (311 total runs).

The Reds' .333 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Reds strike out nine times per game to rank 24th in MLB.

Cincinnati's pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati's 5.01 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds average MLB's fifth-highest WHIP (1.443).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Williamson (0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season.

The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Williamson has collected one quality start this year.

Williamson will look to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per outing).

He has surrendered one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Dodgers L 6-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Clayton Kershaw 6/9/2023 Cardinals L 7-4 Away Ben Lively Jordan Montgomery 6/10/2023 Cardinals W 8-4 Away Andrew Abbott Miles Mikolas 6/11/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Away Hunter Greene Adam Wainwright 6/12/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Luke Weaver Zack Greinke 6/13/2023 Royals - Away Brandon Williamson Jordan Lyles 6/14/2023 Royals - Away Ben Lively Daniel Lynch 6/16/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Abbott J.P. France 6/17/2023 Astros - Away Hunter Greene Brandon Bielak 6/18/2023 Astros - Away Luke Weaver Hunter Brown 6/19/2023 Rockies - Home Brandon Williamson Austin Gomber

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.