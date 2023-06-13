Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Royals - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Stuart Fairchild (hitting .176 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Royals.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks while hitting .230.
- Fairchild has had a hit in 25 of 56 games this year (44.6%), including multiple hits seven times (12.5%).
- He has homered in 5.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.8% of his games this season, Fairchild has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 32.1% of his games this year (18 of 56), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|30
|.188
|AVG
|.262
|.312
|OBP
|.337
|.328
|SLG
|.429
|5
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|13
|26/9
|K/BB
|25/9
|2
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lyles (0-10) takes the mound for the Royals in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 6.72 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.72), 46th in WHIP (1.276), and 61st in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
