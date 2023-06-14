Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Royals - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday, Jose Garcia and the Cincinnati Reds face the Kansas City Royals and Daniel Lynch, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 9, when he went 0-for-2 against the Cardinals.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has eight doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .223.
- In 23 of 42 games this year (54.8%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
- He has gone deep in two of 42 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has an RBI in 10 of 42 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 14 of 42 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|23
|.172
|AVG
|.264
|.262
|OBP
|.333
|.241
|SLG
|.403
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|13
|21/7
|K/BB
|23/8
|1
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.10 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Royals will send Lynch (0-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.41 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.41, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
