Wednesday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (33-35) and Kansas City Royals (18-49) going head to head at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on June 14.

The probable starters are Ben Lively (3-4) for the Reds and Daniel Lynch (0-2) for the Royals.

Reds vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Reds are 1-2-0 against the spread.

The Reds have been favorites in 15 games this season and won eight (53.3%) of those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 8-7 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati has scored 316 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Reds' 4.98 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule