The Cincinnati Reds (33-35) take a four-game win streak into a road matchup versus the Kansas City Royals (18-49) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Ben Lively (3-4) to the mound, while Daniel Lynch (0-2) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Reds vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lively - CIN (3-4, 4.21 ERA) vs Lynch - KC (0-2, 4.41 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

Lively (3-4) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 31-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 4.21 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .230.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Lively has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in seven chances this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Daniel Lynch

Lynch (0-2 with a 4.41 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.

In his most recent time out on Friday, the lefty threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.41, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season. Opponents have a .284 batting average against him.

Lynch is looking to record his second quality start of the year.

Lynch will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

