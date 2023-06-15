NaLyssa Smith will be up against the Chicago Sky when the Indiana Fever (3-6) play the Sky (5-5) at Wintrust Arena on Thursday, June 15 at 8:00 PM ET.

Chicago, led by Marina Mabrey with 18 points, fell short in a 93-80 defeat versus Las Vegas in their last game. Kahleah Copper added 18 points and six rebounds. With Aliyah Boston leading the team with 23 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, Indiana ended up winning against Washington 87-66 in their last game.

Sky vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-150 to win)

Sky (-150 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+125 to win)

Fever (+125 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-2.5)

Sky (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 158.5

158.5 When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: The U

Fever Season Stats

The Fever put up 80.6 points per game and allow 82.2, making them seventh in the league offensively and eighth on defense.

Indiana is the second-best team in the league in rebounds per game (37.2) and third-best in rebounds conceded (34.1).

At 17.8 assists per game, the Fever are ninth in the WNBA.

In 2023, Indiana is fifth in the league in turnovers committed (12.9 per game) and worst in turnovers forced (11).

Beyond the arc, the Fever are third-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.7). And they are third-worst in 3-point percentage at 31.6%.

Defensively, Indiana is sixth in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.4. It is seventh in 3-point percentage conceded at 34.5%.

Fever Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Fever are scoring fewer points at home (77.5 per game) than away (83). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (76.3) than on the road (87).

Indiana averages more rebounds per game at home (37.8) than away (36.8), and gives up fewer rebounds at home (33.5) than on the road (34.6).

The Fever collect the same number of assists per game at home as on the road (17.8).

Indiana commits more turnovers per game at home (13.3) than away (12.6), and forces fewer turnoovers at home (10.8) than away (11.2).

The Fever drain fewer 3-pointers per game at home (6.3) than on the road (7), and have a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than on the road (31.8%).

Indiana allows fewer 3-pointers per game at home (6) than away (8.6), and it allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (27.6%) than away (40.2%).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

The Fever have entered the game as underdogs seven times this season and won three of those games.

The Fever have a record of 2-4 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

Indiana is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.

Indiana is 6-1 as a 2.5-point underdog or more.

The Fever have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

