Kevin Newman -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is batting .265 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Newman has gotten a hit in 31 of 48 games this season (64.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (22.9%).

In 48 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Newman has had at least one RBI in 31.3% of his games this season (15 of 48), with more than one RBI six times (12.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 16 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 21 .258 AVG .274 .297 OBP .360 .366 SLG .370 6 XBH 7 2 HR 0 14 RBI 8 16/5 K/BB 6/10 4 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings