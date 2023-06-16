Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Astros - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Luke Maile, who went 1-for-2 with a double last time out, battle J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Royals.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is hitting .250 with six doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Maile has recorded a hit in 13 of 26 games this year (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (15.4%).
- Looking at the 26 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (11.5%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In five games this year (19.2%), Maile has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (11.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in eight of 26 games so far this year.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|.167
|AVG
|.385
|.222
|OBP
|.448
|.262
|SLG
|.808
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|7
|15/2
|K/BB
|7/3
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Astros' 3.26 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 70 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- France (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.54 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In seven games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.54 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing batters.
