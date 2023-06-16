The field is dwindling at the Terra Wortmann Open, with Nicolas Jarry set for a quarterfinal versus Alexander Zverev. Jarry is +1200 to win it all at OWL Arena.

Jarry at the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Jarry's Next Match

After defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6, 7-5, Jarry will face Zverev in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 23 at 6:00 AM ET.

Jarry Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Jarry beat No. 5-ranked Tsitsipas, 7-6, 7-5.

In 18 tournaments over the past year, Jarry has gone 37-16 and has won two titles.

In his 53 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Jarry has averaged 25.0 games.

Jarry, over the past 12 months, has won 86.0% of his service games and 19.1% of his return games.

