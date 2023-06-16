Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will play Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Reds have +165 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Reds vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -200 +165 9 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Reds have put together a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have come away with 23 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati is 2-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Cincinnati have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 39 of 69 chances this season.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-18 17-17 12-17 22-18 20-26 14-9

