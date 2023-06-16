Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Astros on June 16, 2023
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jonathan India and Kyle Tucker are among the players with prop bets available when the Cincinnati Reds and the Houston Astros meet at Minute Maid Park on Friday (beginning at 8:10 PM ET).
Reds vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
India Stats
- India has 17 doubles, eight home runs, 29 walks and 36 RBI (73 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.
- He's slashed .278/.361/.433 on the season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 12
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 68 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .278/.357/.473 so far this season.
- Steer brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 14 doubles, nine home runs, 30 walks and 39 RBI (68 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a slash line of .281/.355/.450 on the season.
- Tucker has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 15
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 37 walks and 39 RBI (63 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a .240/.338/.382 slash line so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
