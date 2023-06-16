The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.212 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: J.P. France

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 68 hits, which ranks first among Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .278 with 28 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

Steer has had a hit in 44 of 66 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits 18 times (27.3%).

He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (13.6%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.9% of his games this year, Steer has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 32 times this season (48.5%), including four games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .293 AVG .264 .388 OBP .329 .457 SLG .488 10 XBH 18 4 HR 5 17 RBI 20 22/16 K/BB 29/12 5 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings