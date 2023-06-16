Men's Terra Wortmann Open Preview: How to Watch, Odds
There are eight matches on the docket today in the Terra Wortmann Open, across three different tournament rounds, with No. 48-ranked Aslan Karatsev against No. 163 Maximilian Marterer looking like the best matchup.
Terra Wortmann Open Info
- Tournament: Terra Wortmann Open
- Date: June 17
- TV Channel:
- Venue: OWL Arena
- Location: Halle, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Who will win the Terra Wortmann Open?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Zhizhen Zhang vs. Louis Wessels
|Qualification
|5:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Hugo Gaston vs. Christopher Eubanks
|Qualification
|5:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Daniel Altmaier vs. Borna Gojo
|Qualification
|5:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Henri Squire vs. Luca van Assche
|Qualification
|6:35 AM ET
|van Assche (-160)
|Squire (+120)
|Roman Safiullin vs. Benjamin Bonzi
|Qualification
|6:40 AM ET
|Bonzi (-150)
|Safiullin (+110)
|Marcos Giron vs. Pavel Kotov
|Qualification
|7:25 AM ET
|Giron (-550)
|Kotov (+340)
|Aslan Karatsev vs. Maximilian Marterer
|Qualifying Qualification
|7:55 AM ET
|Karatsev (-300)
|Marterer (+210)
|Radu Albot vs. Andrea Vavassori
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|8:10 AM ET
|Albot (-200)
|Vavassori (+150)
