TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Astros - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Houston Astros (who will start J.P. France) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .321 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Friedl has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has gone deep in three games this year (6.5%), homering in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Friedl has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (32.6%), including four multi-run games (8.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.307
|AVG
|.333
|.376
|OBP
|.364
|.573
|SLG
|.417
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|5
|16/7
|K/BB
|18/4
|3
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.26 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 70 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- France (2-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.54 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In seven games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.54, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.