After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Houston Astros (who will start J.P. France) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .321 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 11 walks.

Friedl has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has gone deep in three games this year (6.5%), homering in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Friedl has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 games this year (32.6%), including four multi-run games (8.7%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .307 AVG .333 .376 OBP .364 .573 SLG .417 11 XBH 7 3 HR 0 17 RBI 5 16/7 K/BB 18/4 3 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings