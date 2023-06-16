Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Astros - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks while batting .249.
- In 43 of 66 games this season (65.2%) Stephenson has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (22.7%).
- In four games this year, he has homered (6.1%, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 36.4% of his games this year, Stephenson has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 40.9% of his games this year (27 of 66), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.5%) he has scored more than once.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.248
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.324
|.350
|SLG
|.355
|6
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|15
|32/14
|K/BB
|40/12
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.26 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- The Astros are sending France (2-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.54 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In seven games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.54, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
