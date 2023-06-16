Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks while batting .249.

In 43 of 66 games this season (65.2%) Stephenson has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (22.7%).

In four games this year, he has homered (6.1%, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 36.4% of his games this year, Stephenson has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 40.9% of his games this year (27 of 66), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.5%) he has scored more than once.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .248 AVG .250 .333 OBP .324 .350 SLG .355 6 XBH 10 3 HR 1 15 RBI 15 32/14 K/BB 40/12 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings