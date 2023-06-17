How to Watch the Angels vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 17
A couple of hot hitters, Shohei Ohtani and Bobby Witt Jr., will be on display when the Los Angeles Angels play the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.
Angels vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Angels Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Angels average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 101 total home runs.
- Los Angeles is sixth in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage.
- The Angels have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.255).
- Los Angeles scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (351 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Angels are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.
- The Angels strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 22nd in baseball.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors.
- Los Angeles' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels have the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.333).
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 64 home runs.
- Kansas City is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .378 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 255 (3.7 per game).
- The Royals have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 5.10 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.417 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Angels Probable Starting Pitcher
- Griffin Canning makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.56 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Canning heads into this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Canning will aim to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals' Mike Mayers will make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings out of the bullpen against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
Angels Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Angels Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/12/2023
|Rangers
|W 9-6
|Away
|Tyler Anderson
|Dane Dunning
|6/13/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-3
|Away
|Jaime Barria
|Cody Bradford
|6/14/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-3
|Away
|Reid Detmers
|Andrew Heaney
|6/15/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Away
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/16/2023
|Royals
|W 3-0
|Away
|Patrick Sandoval
|Brady Singer
|6/17/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Griffin Canning
|Mike Mayers
|6/18/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Tyler Anderson
|Zack Greinke
|6/20/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jaime Barria
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Reid Detmers
|Michael Grove
|6/23/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Shohei Ohtani
|Connor Seabold
|6/24/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Patrick Sandoval
|Chase Anderson
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/11/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-3
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Kyle Gibson
|6/12/2023
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Luke Weaver
|6/13/2023
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Brandon Williamson
|6/14/2023
|Reds
|L 7-4
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Ben Lively
|6/16/2023
|Angels
|L 3-0
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/17/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Mike Mayers
|Griffin Canning
|6/18/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Anderson
|6/19/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Reese Olson
|6/20/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/21/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Matthew Boyd
|6/22/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|-
|Shane McClanahan
