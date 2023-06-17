The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer (.303 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 68 hits and an OBP of .356 this season.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 35th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

In 44 of 67 games this year (65.7%) Steer has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (26.9%).

Looking at the 67 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (13.4%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has had an RBI in 27 games this year (40.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 32 times this season (47.8%), including four games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .293 AVG .258 .388 OBP .327 .457 SLG .477 10 XBH 18 4 HR 5 17 RBI 20 22/16 K/BB 29/12 5 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings