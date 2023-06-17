Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Astros - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer (.303 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 68 hits and an OBP of .356 this season.
- He ranks 49th in batting average, 35th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- In 44 of 67 games this year (65.7%) Steer has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (26.9%).
- Looking at the 67 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (13.4%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has had an RBI in 27 games this year (40.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this season (47.8%), including four games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.293
|AVG
|.258
|.388
|OBP
|.327
|.457
|SLG
|.477
|10
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|20
|22/16
|K/BB
|29/12
|5
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.24).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (71 total, one per game).
- The Astros are sending Bielak (3-3) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.01 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .306 to his opponents.
