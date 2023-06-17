The Tennessee Titans at the moment have the 24th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +8000.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of five Titans games last season went over the point total.

Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 23rd in the NFL (351.6 yards allowed per game).

The Titans had three wins at home last season and four on the road.

When favored last season Tennessee had just two wins (2-3). When the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.

The Titans were 3-3 in the AFC South and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Titans Impact Players

Derrick Henry rushed for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Henry also had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero TDs.

In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and accumulated 98 yards.

In the Texans' passing game a season ago, Chris Moore scored two TDs, catching 48 balls for 548 yards (34.3 per game).

Chigoziem Okonkwo had 32 catches for 450 yards (26.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Kevin Byard amassed 106 tackles and four interceptions in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +3500 2 September 17 Chargers - +2500 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3000 4 October 1 Bengals - +900 5 October 8 @ Colts - +8000 6 October 15 Ravens - +1800 8 October 29 Falcons - +8000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +12500 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +8000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2500 15 December 17 Texans - +15000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +15000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

