Oddsmakers have listed player props for Alex Verdugo and others when the Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Bello Stats

The Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Bello has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jun. 11 7.0 3 2 2 3 2 vs. Rays Jun. 5 6.0 6 3 3 5 1 vs. Reds May. 30 4.0 5 1 1 4 2 at Angels May. 23 7.0 6 2 2 6 0 vs. Mariners May. 17 5.0 3 1 1 7 5

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has collected 79 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .297/.371/.459 on the year.

Verdugo will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .325 with five doubles, six walks and four RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jun. 18 2-for-4 2 0 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 16 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 14 3-for-4 0 0 2 5 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has nine doubles, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 35 RBI (66 total hits).

He has a slash line of .265/.341/.434 on the year.

Rizzo has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Red Sox Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Red Sox Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 at Mets Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

