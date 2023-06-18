Jose Abreu and the Houston Astros head into the final of a three-game series against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 59 home runs as a team.

Cincinnati is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

The Reds' .255 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 335 total runs this season.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .332.

The Reds rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.88 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined 1.435 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Luke Weaver (1-2) will take the mound for the Reds, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals.

He has one quality starts in 10 chances this season.

In 10 starts this season, Weaver has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Luke Weaver Zack Greinke 6/13/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Brandon Williamson Jordan Lyles 6/14/2023 Royals W 7-4 Away Ben Lively Daniel Lynch 6/16/2023 Astros W 2-1 Away Andrew Abbott J.P. France 6/17/2023 Astros W 10-3 Away Hunter Greene Brandon Bielak 6/18/2023 Astros - Away Luke Weaver Ronel Blanco 6/19/2023 Rockies - Home Brandon Williamson Austin Gomber 6/20/2023 Rockies - Home Ben Lively Kyle Freeland 6/21/2023 Rockies - Home Andrew Abbott Dinelson Lamet 6/23/2023 Braves - Home Hunter Greene Bryce Elder 6/24/2023 Braves - Home Luke Weaver Charlie Morton

