The Cincinnati Reds (36-35) will be looking for a series sweep when they clash with the Houston Astros (39-32) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, June 18 at 2:10 PM ET. Luke Weaver will get the call for the Reds, while Ronel Blanco will take the hill for the Astros.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +120 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Blanco - HOU (1-0, 3.86 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.23 ERA)

Reds vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 49 times this season and won 27, or 55.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Astros have gone 21-13 (61.8%).

Houston has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and finished 2-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Reds have been victorious in 25, or 47.2%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 17 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Reds vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan India 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Curt Casali 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+340) Will Benson 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 23rd 5th Win NL Central +550 - 3rd

