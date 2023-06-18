The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer (.314 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.360) and total hits (70) this season.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Steer has picked up a hit in 66.2% of his 68 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.9% of those games.

In 13.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has had an RBI in 27 games this season (39.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 33 of 68 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 36 .293 AVG .265 .388 OBP .335 .457 SLG .478 10 XBH 18 4 HR 5 17 RBI 20 22/16 K/BB 30/13 5 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings