Stuart Fairchild -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Houston Astros, with Ronel Blanco on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Royals.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is hitting .234 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 19 walks.

Fairchild has gotten at least one hit in 46.6% of his games this year (27 of 58), with at least two hits seven times (12.1%).

Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (6.9%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Fairchild has picked up an RBI in 29.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.2%.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 32 .188 AVG .267 .312 OBP .343 .328 SLG .456 5 XBH 12 2 HR 2 7 RBI 15 26/9 K/BB 26/10 2 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings