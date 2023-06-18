The Tennessee Titans right now have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Titans this season on Fubo!

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Titans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Titans games hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

While Tennessee ranked 23rd in total defense with 351.6 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little worse on offense, ranking third-worst (296.8 yards per game).

The Titans picked up three wins at home last year and four away.

Tennessee won only two games when favored (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.

The Titans were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC South.

Titans Impact Players

Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Also, Henry had 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

In addition, Tannehill rushed for 98 yards and two TDs.

Chris Moore had 48 receptions for 548 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago for the Texans.

Chigoziem Okonkwo had 32 receptions for 450 yards (26.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Kevin Byard posted 106 tackles and four interceptions in 17 games last year.

Bet on Titans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +4000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2500 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3000 4 October 1 Bengals - +900 5 October 8 @ Colts - +10000 6 October 15 Ravens - +1800 8 October 29 Falcons - +6600 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +10000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +10000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2500 15 December 17 Texans - +15000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3300 17 December 31 @ Texans - +15000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

Odds are current as of June 18 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.