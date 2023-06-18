Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Astros - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Houston Astros, with Ronel Blanco on the hill, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Astros.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .257 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 27 walks.
- In 66.2% of his 68 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.4%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Stephenson has had at least one RBI in 38.2% of his games this season (26 of 68), with more than one RBI six times (8.8%).
- He has scored in 28 of 68 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.248
|AVG
|.265
|.333
|OBP
|.338
|.350
|SLG
|.394
|6
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|17
|32/14
|K/BB
|43/13
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.32).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- The Astros will send Blanco (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, June 7, the righty threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
