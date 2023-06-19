The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley and his .538 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Astros.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is batting .267 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 23 walks.

Fraley is batting .429 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Fraley has gotten a hit in 33 of 55 games this season (60.0%), including 13 multi-hit games (23.6%).

In 12.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Fraley has driven in a run in 25 games this season (45.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (16.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 29.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .267 AVG .267 .333 OBP .379 .422 SLG .477 8 XBH 8 3 HR 5 17 RBI 24 20/8 K/BB 15/15 5 SB 6

Rockies Pitching Rankings