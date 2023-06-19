Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rockies - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kevin Newman -- with a slugging percentage of .433 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on June 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is hitting .272 with 12 doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Newman has gotten a hit in 34 of 51 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (21.6%).
- In 51 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.
- Newman has had an RBI in 17 games this season (33.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 of 51 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|.258
|AVG
|.288
|.297
|OBP
|.366
|.366
|SLG
|.388
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|11
|16/5
|K/BB
|7/10
|4
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.44 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the third-most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber (4-6) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 7.29 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.29, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .313 against him.
