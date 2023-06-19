Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds take on Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Rockies have +140 odds to play spoiler. A 10-run total is listed for this matchup.

Reds vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -165 +140 10 -110 -110 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored twice and won both contests.

The Reds and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Reds did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won nine of the 16 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (56.2%).

Cincinnati has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Reds' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Cincinnati has played in 72 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-30-1).

The Reds have collected a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-18 20-17 14-17 23-18 23-26 14-9

