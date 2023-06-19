Will Benson and the Cincinnati Reds meet Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Reds vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit the fourth-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (62).

Cincinnati ranks 17th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Reds are 11th in the majors with a .255 batting average.

Cincinnati is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.8 runs per game (344 total).

The Reds' .332 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.

The Reds strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 20th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Cincinnati's 4.89 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.441).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Williamson is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year.

Williamson will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

He has not had an outing so far in which he did not allow at least one earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Brandon Williamson Jordan Lyles 6/14/2023 Royals W 7-4 Away Ben Lively Daniel Lynch 6/16/2023 Astros W 2-1 Away Andrew Abbott J.P. France 6/17/2023 Astros W 10-3 Away Hunter Greene Brandon Bielak 6/18/2023 Astros W 9-7 Away Luke Weaver Ronel Blanco 6/19/2023 Rockies - Home Brandon Williamson Austin Gomber 6/20/2023 Rockies - Home Ben Lively Kyle Freeland 6/21/2023 Rockies - Home Andrew Abbott Dinelson Lamet 6/23/2023 Braves - Home Hunter Greene Bryce Elder 6/24/2023 Braves - Home Luke Weaver Charlie Morton 6/25/2023 Braves - Home Brandon Williamson Spencer Strider

