On Monday, June 19 at 7:10 PM ET, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (37-35) host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (29-45) in the series opener at Great American Ball Park.

The Rockies are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Reds (-175). A 10.5-run over/under has been listed in the matchup.

Reds vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson - CIN (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (4-6, 7.29 ERA)

Reds vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have been favored 16 times and won nine, or 56.2%, of those games.

The Reds have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

Cincinnati has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Reds have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times over the last 10 games, and won both matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (40.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 11 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Reds vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Kevin Newman 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Jonathan India - 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Will Benson 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 2nd Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

