Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +900, the Cincinnati Bengals sport the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of July 2.
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +120
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati won 12 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing three times.
- Bengals games went over the point total six out of 16 times last season.
- From an offensive standpoint, Cincinnati ranked eighth in the NFL with 360.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per contest).
- The Bengals had a 6-1 record at home and were 6-3 away last year.
- Cincinnati won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.
- The Bengals were 3-3 in the AFC North and 8-3 in the AFC as a whole.
Bengals Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3%.
- Also, Burrow rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.
- Joe Mixon rushed for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.
- Mixon also had 60 catches for 441 yards and two TDs.
- In 12 games a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase had 87 catches for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, hauling in 74 balls for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game).
- Logan Wilson had one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3000
|2
|September 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|3
|September 25
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|6
|October 15
|Seahawks
|-
|+3300
|8
|October 29
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|9
|November 5
|Bills
|-
|+800
|10
|November 12
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 16
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 26
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 4
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|14
|December 10
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|Vikings
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 23
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 31
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|18
|January 7
|Browns
|-
|+3000
