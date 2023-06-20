Tuesday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (38-35) and the Colorado Rockies (29-46) clashing at Great American Ball Park (on June 20) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 win for the Reds.

The Reds will give the nod to Ben Lively (4-4, 4.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Noah Davis.

Reds vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

This season, the Reds have been favored 17 times and won 10, or 58.8%, of those games.

Cincinnati has not been bigger favorites this season than the -190 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Cincinnati has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 349.

The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.87).

Reds Schedule