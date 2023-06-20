Jonathan India and Ryan McMahon are two of the players with prop bets available when the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies play at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Reds vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Ben Lively Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Lively Stats

The Reds will send Ben Lively (4-4) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Lively will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has made eight appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Lively Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Jun. 14 5.2 10 2 2 4 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 6.2 10 7 7 8 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 4 7.0 6 5 5 5 3 at Red Sox May. 30 5.2 4 0 0 6 2 vs. Cardinals May. 24 6.0 5 2 2 8 2

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

India Stats

India has 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 29 walks and 39 RBI (76 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He has a .271/.355/.439 slash line so far this year.

India will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, three home runs and five RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Astros Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Astros Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 14 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 72 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .278/.362/.475 slash line so far this year.

Steer enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Astros Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Astros Jun. 17 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 41 RBI (73 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .277/.356/.511 slash line on the year.

McMahon will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .385 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, six walks and five RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 18 3-for-4 2 2 3 9 0 at Braves Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 15 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jun. 14 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 67 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 19 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .291/.345/.465 so far this season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 19 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 at Braves Jun. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 16 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

