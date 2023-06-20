Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rockies - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (hitting .229 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI), battle starter Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 72 hits and an OBP of .362, both of which lead Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
- Steer has gotten a hit in 47 of 70 games this season (67.1%), including 19 multi-hit games (27.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Steer has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (40.0%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (14.3%).
- He has scored in 34 games this year (48.6%), including five multi-run games (7.1%).
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.294
|AVG
|.264
|.391
|OBP
|.338
|.454
|SLG
|.493
|10
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|22
|23/17
|K/BB
|30/14
|6
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.43).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 105 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Davis starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
