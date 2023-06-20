TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rockies - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, TJ Friedl (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .304.
- Friedl has gotten a hit in 33 of 50 games this season (66.0%), including 17 multi-hit games (34.0%).
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (6.0%), homering in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 15 games this year (30.0%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34.0% of his games this year (17 of 50), with two or more runs four times (8.0%).
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|.303
|AVG
|.305
|.379
|OBP
|.353
|.566
|SLG
|.379
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|6
|16/8
|K/BB
|19/7
|3
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.43).
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.4 per game).
- Davis makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
