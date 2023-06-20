The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (batting .263 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

Noah Davis TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .249 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 27 walks.

Stephenson has recorded a hit in 45 of 70 games this season (64.3%), including 17 multi-hit games (24.3%).

Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (7.1%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Stephenson has driven home a run in 26 games this season (37.1%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games.

He has scored in 28 games this year (40.0%), including three multi-run games (4.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .240 AVG .257 .324 OBP .329 .339 SLG .382 6 XBH 12 3 HR 2 15 RBI 17 33/14 K/BB 45/13 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings